Watch: Minnesota dog chases bear out of family's yard

Man's best friend fiercely defended the family yard from a black bear in Lino Lakes, Minnesota.

LINO LAKES, Minn. - A Minnesota dog, who was maybe a little too brave, was captured on doorbell camera video chasing off a black bear that encroached on his home's front yard in Lino Lakes, Minnesota.

The video, captured by Robert Sibell, shows the dog, Max, lying in the yard when the bear walks up, triggering a minor confrontation.

The bear ultimately tries to hide in the tree before scampering away down the road. At about the same time, Max's owner runs out to get the dog inside the home, away from the wild creature.

Max the dog is an unlikely opponent for a black bear.

(Robert Sibell via Storyful / FOX Weather)

"She thought (the barking) was unusual, so she came around the house and saw the bear," Sibell told video service Storyful.

Max, the dog, was not hurt.

