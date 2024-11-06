Highly contagious virus deadly to dogs spreading in raccoons in North Carolina coastal town

NAGS HEAD, N.C. – Wildlife and law enforcement are warning visitors and residents in Nags Head, North Carolina, of a recent increase in sick raccoons carrying a deadly virus to dogs.

The Nags Head Police Department posted on Facebook Monday that it has received a higher call volume for sick raccoons in the coastal beach town.

"We have been in contact with a biologist with NC Wildlife Resources Commission regarding this matter. They have confirmed positive cases of distemper in the Dare County area," the post read.

Dogs can be vaccinated for distemper, but unvaccinated pups are at risk of this deadly virus, which can also infect raccoons. According to the North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission, outbreaks of distemper can run in cycles between five and seven years. However, not all raccoons get the disease and many survive.

Distemper spreads when animals have contact with bodily fluids or droppings from an infected animal.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), distemper attacks dogs' respiratory, gastrointestinal and nervous systems. Symptoms include discharge from the nose and eyes, an emaciated appearance and unusual behavior. The virus is not rabies but can sometimes be mistaken for rabies. For some animals, these symptoms usually progress until the animal dies.

While all dogs are at risk of canine distemper, puppies younger than four months and unvaccinated dogs are most at risk, according to the AVMA.

"Distemper is always present in the environment, so the best prevention for dogs is to ensure they are vaccinated," North Carolina Wildlife warns.

Dare County residents are encouraged to take preventative measures to help stop the disease from spreading, such as feeding their pets indoors and securing all garbage cans.

Residents should never feed raccoons because the new food source could lead to overpopulation and increase the spread of disease. One woman in Washington recently learned this the hard way after more than 100 raccoons took over her property.