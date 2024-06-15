Search
Venomous snake bites dog at Connecticut state park, prompting risky mountaintop rescue

The terrain at Sleeping Giant State Park in Hamden was extremely treacherous as firefighters and local animal control officers rushed to the scene Wednesday to provide the dog with urgent medical attention.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
HAMDEN, Conn. – A dog in Connecticut faced a risky mountaintop rescue after being bitten by a venomous copperhead snake

The terrain at Sleeping Giant State Park in Hamden was extremely treacherous as firefighters and local animal control officers rushed to the scene Wednesday to provide the dog with urgent medical attention. 

A team of six people, including the dog's owner, worked together to move the injured dog to safety on a stretcher. 

"Thank you goes out to the two firefighters who did most of the carrying," expressed Hamden Animal Control on social media, along with photos of the rescue operation.

A dangerous mountaintop rescue was required for a dog in Connecticut after it was bitten by a venomous copperhead snake at Sleeping Giant State Park in Hamden on Wednesday.

A dangerous mountaintop rescue was required for a dog in Connecticut after it was bitten by a venomous copperhead snake at Sleeping Giant State Park in Hamden on Wednesday.

(Hamden Animal Control)

The dog received antivenom and is currently under observation at a local animal.

"This is just a reminder to be careful out there, there are northern copperheads at Sleeping Giant," animal control officers warned. "Their habitat includes rocky hillsides, open woods, as well as edges of swamps and meadows."

Connecticut is home to two venomous snake species: the timber rattlesnake and the northern copperhead. 

Wildlife officials emphasize that these snakes are not aggressive and will only bite if threatened or handled; if left undisturbed, they do not pose a threat to people.

