2 Colorado hikers reported missing found dead, deputies say

Boulder County, CO — Colorado officials said two men were found dead within the Indian Peaks Wilderness in Boulder County after being reported missing by their families in separate instances.

The body of a man believed to be a missing 36-year-old hiker was found Monday evening by search teams. The man went missing while hiking and camping in the Indian Peaks Wilderness near Lake Isabelle. His family reported him missing when they did not hear from him, and he did not come back on Monday morning.

Boulder County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services conducted a search for the man after his vehicle was found in the parking lot of Brainard Lake, the sheriff’s office said. Ground searchers, dog teams and a helicopter began searching the area based on reports from the man’s family and information from his Garmin GPS device, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said due to the terrain and remote location, the body had to be recovered Tuesday morning. The man’s name has not been released, and the nature of his death is not believed to be suspicious, Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said.

A second man’s body was found on Saturday after the family of a 67-year-old man hiking and camping in the Middle St. Vrain trailhead in Indian Peaks reported him missing Thursday when he did not call or return home, Boulder County Sheriff's Office said.

A ground search with dog teams was initiated after the man’s vehicle was found in the Middle St. Vrain trailhead parking lot. The search led to the discovery of a man’s body Saturday afternoon in the rocky landscape near the trail, Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said the man’s death is not believed to be suspicious. His name has not been released.