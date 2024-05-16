Cicadas: If you can't beat them, eat them

Who is ready for the cicada-mageddon this year? Some people recommend turning to chefs instead of exterminators to handle the noisy bugs. Yes, some claim they are a tasty and nutritious treat.

Scientists have said that a trillion cicadas will emerge from their 13- or 17-year slumber this year. In 2024, two different species, or broods, will show up at the same time for the first time in more than 200 years.

For many of us, our first instinct is to send a meal back if there is a bug in the food, but here is a once-in-a-17-year opportunity. No, it is not a truth or dare game but a gluten-free, low fat, high protein and cheap snack.

"Eating bugs sounds disgusting? If you have ever eaten a crawfish, lobster, crab, or shrimp then you have already eaten members of the class Arthropoda, of which insects are a part," wrote University of Maryland Graduate student Jenna Jaden. "So popping a big juicy beetle, cricket, or cicada into your mouth is only a step away."

Does it taste like chicken?

So for those of you who were wondering, cicadas don't taste like chicken. They taste like shrimp, which warrants a word of caution: Do not eat cicadas if you are allergic to seafood. The Cleveland Clinic also warns that pregnant and lactating women, young children and anyone at risk of gout should steer clear.

Some academics said they taste nuts when munching cooked cicadas.

"These things are perfectly edible," David Shetlar, a professor emeritus of entomology with Ohio State University Extension, said in a statement. He added they "have the consistency of milk chocolate, with a mild, nutty flavor, like roasted almonds."

"Some individuals describe the flavor of cicadas as nutty, with a hint of asparagus taste to it," Sapna Batheja, of George Mason University, said in a statement. "Others proclaim that they do not have a ton of flavor, so you can add different spices, flavorings or sauces."

We all eat bugs

And if you think that you are not a bug eater, don't read any further.

"Most Americans don't realize that they are probably already eating a pound or two of insects each year. Insects are a part of all processed food from wheat meal for bread to tomato ketchup," Jaden wrote. "It's impossible to keep mass-produced food 100% insect-free. There are regulations stating the maximum amount of bug bits that food can contain and still be fit for human consumption."

The creepy crawlies can make processed foods like jams, peanut butter, spaghetti sauce and frozen chopped broccoli more nutritious, she said.

Insects provide as much protein per pound as lean ground beef, according to Jaden. They are also a good source of minerals and some vitamins, especially for those with limited access to animal proteins. Insects are a greener food choice than beef or pork.

"Most insects are cheap, tasty and a good natural protein source, requiring less land and feed than raising cows or pigs," Jaden wrote. "For example, one hectare of US ranch land (2.5 acres) supports 100 kg (220 pounds) of beef, but can support 1 ton of insects."

The United Nations made a push in 2013 to promote insects as an inexpensive and sustainable protein source. You can find bug powders and insect snacks around the world.

Harvesting your own cicadas

Go organic, recommend doctors and dietitians. Remember, that bug just spent the last 17 years underground, soaking up every fertilizer and pesticide you put on your lawn.

"Your best bet is to find a wooded area away from older homes to lessen the chances for potential lead absorption from chipped paint," advised The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. "Steer clear of well-manicured yards due to the potential for lawn chemicals and other contaminants the cicadas may have absorbed."

While every cicada is safe to eat, go for the cicadas that just molted or shed their exoskeleton.

"That’s when they’re best, because they’re still tender, and they’re not going to be too hard," Dietician Beth Czerwony, of the Cleveland Clinic, said in a statement. "Cicadas lose muscle mass as they age, so newly molted bugs are also the juiciest."

It takes about 30 minutes for the newly molted cicada's exoskeleton to harden, so hurry. You can cook them right away, but a George Mason University professor recommends humanely freezing them for about 30 minutes before boiling, frying, roasting or grilling.

Avoid eating them raw. While the chances are slim, some do carry dangerous pathogens and parasites, as does any animal protein, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

"When ready to cook, quickly rinse them in water to thaw, then blot dry with a paper towel, snipping the legs off or leaving them on if you want," David Shetlar, a professor emeritus of entomology with Ohio State University Extension, said in a statement. "Simply fry them in a pan with some butter, or toss in a little bacon or bacon fat for added flavor."

One guest at a dinner party featuring cicadas in South Carolina recently, would recommend snipping the legs.

"I think I have a leg stuck in the back of my throat," he said. "It actually wasn't as bad as I thought it would be."

Watch out for the exoskeletons and wings that can be choking hazards. Jaden said they are not that tasty.

Don't let your dogs eat cicadas. Eating large amounts can be harmful to them.

One chef just asks you to let the honored dinner guest shine.

"Please don’t use ranch dressing. After all, they’ve been waiting 17 years for this big dance, and you shouldn’t humiliate them one last time," stated a chef at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. "A bit of extra virgin olive oil, some fresh lemon juice and a few cracks of black pepper will do just fine."

Do try this at home

While recipes abound online, here is a recipe from Montclair State University Professor Cortni Borgerson, who wrote that these are perfect morsels for sushi, popcorn, salads, pastas and more. Bon appétit or bug appétit.

Tempura Cicadas

Ingredients

15 teneral cicada (molted).

1 egg.

1.5 cup flour or your favorite gluten-free flour substitute (We use Cassava).

2 tsp salt.

Cold Seltzer.

Oil for frying (I like using coconut oil because it pairs really well with cicada and cassava flavors).

Instructions