See It: Massive Christmas inflatable decorations take over Utah neighborhood

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — More than 80 identical giant inflatable Christmas lawn decorations took over a Utah neighborhood ahead of the holiday.

The lawn decorations have helped usher in the holiday spirit, despite weather that hasn't felt like meteorological winter.

In contrast to most of the country, it's been a warm start to December in Utah, which has mostly seen below average snowfall.

Meanwhile, another kind of hot air has also served to prop up all these inflatable holiday decorations in front of a beautiful mountain backdrop.

Scott Ricks, who captured the video, told digital news outlet Storyful that people in the neighborhood typically purchase identical inflatable Santa, Snowman and Grinch characters every year.