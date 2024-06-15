Kite surfer spells out word 'HELP' on a California beach

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. – A kite surfer stranded on a Central California beach used rocks to signal for help by spelling out the four-letter word, which was visible by passing aircraft.

Officials said the incident happened on June 9, in the Davenport Landing area, north of Santa Cruz.

The man’s sign for "HELP" was first spotted by a private helicopter, which prompted its crew to alert rescuers.

Video from CAL FIRE showed a rescuer propelling from a helicopter to help secure the stranded kite surfer before airlifting him to the top of a nearby cliff.

Once the helicopter was at the scene, the rescue operation only lasted a few minutes, which was likely much shorter than the man’s time waiting for help on the beach.

WHAT IS A SNEAKER WAVE?

Officials did not say whether weather conditions contributed to potentially propelling the man off course, as a nearby observation site showed winds only gusting to around 15 mph.

Coastal communities in the Golden State attract kite surfers year-round due to wind patterns and accessible beaches.

The coastal area of Santa Cruz County where the man was found does not have beach lifeguards.

CALIFORNIA BEACH HOME TO SOME OF LARGEST WAVES IN WORLD

Once checked out by first responders from the Santa Cruz County Fire Department, the man did not require additional medical attention.

No word if the kite surfer will attempt another go at the exhilarating sport.