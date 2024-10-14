Search
Damage from Hurricane Milton closes Florida national seashore indefinitely

Damage includes dune erosion, flooding and damage to boardwalks after Hurricane Milton.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
The Canaveral National Seashore in eastern Florida is closed until further notice to protect visitors after damage from Hurricane Milton.

The National Seashore, operated by the National Park Service, took to Facebook on Saturday to announce the closure. "Canaveral National Seashore was significantly impacted by Hurricane Milton on October 10," the post said. 

Hurricane Milton made landfall on Florida's western coast Wednesday evening. The storm tore through the state before exiting the eastern coast. The storm brought strong wind gusts of 100 mph and heavy rainfall that produced significant flooding

Apollo and Playlinda beaches were included in the closure, as damage assessment continued through the weekend, the seashore said. 

In Playalinda, most of the boardwalks were damaged and need to be repaired before the beach can reopen, the seashore said. Additionally, the beach suffered significant dune erosion and overwash. 

  • Dune erosion at Playalinda Beach after Hurricane Milton
    Image 1 of 4

    Dune erosion at Playalinda Beach after Hurricane Milton (National Park Service)

  • Sand over Playalinda Beach Road after Hurricane Milton
    Image 2 of 4

    Sand over Playalinda Beach Road after Hurricane Milton (National Park Service)

  • Flooding at a comfort station in a parking area within Canaveral National Seashore.
    Image 3 of 4

    Flooding at a comfort station in a parking area within Canaveral National Seashore.  (National Park Service)

  • Damage to a boardwalk in Canaveral National Seashore after Hurricane Milton
    Image 4 of 4

    Damage to a boardwalk in Canaveral National Seashore after Hurricane Milton (National Park Service)

Piles of sand from the storm were deposited on Playalinda Beach Road, the seashore said. A flight over the seashore found more sand overwash and breaches at Klondike Beach. 

Canveral National Seashore extends nearly 58,000 acres in Volusia and Brevard counties, according to their website. 

Dozens of communities in Florida are still cleaning up the damage Milton left behind, and some rivers in eastern Florida are still flooded after Milton's torrential rainfall. 

The seashore has not announced a reopening date at this time. 

