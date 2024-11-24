The weather you can expect in best, worst states to retire

Considering retirement and wondering which states are the best to retire in? A new report breaks down the top five best and worst states to live in during your retirement.

Bankrate put together the report, ranking all 50 states based on five categories: affordability, overall well-being, the cost and quality of health care, weather and crime. Each factor was weighted differently with the addition of all factors creating a final score. Affordability was the highest-weighted factor, while crime was the lowest.

Top 5 best states to retire in

Overall, Delaware took the top spot as the best state to retire in, known for its low number of natural disasters, temperate climate, and tax-friendly status, the report said. Delaware's weather ranking made it the eighth-best state to live in.

West Virginia came in second for best retirement overall. The Mountain State got its high ranking for low cost of living and overall best affordability. However, it falls in the middle of the pack for weather, ranking 21st, compared to the rest of the country.

Georgia took bronze for third-best overall retirement state. Since Bankrate's 2023 best-and-worst retirement states report, Georgia has improved slightly on the scale, moving from 15th to third place.

The fourth-best state to retire overall is South Carolina and fifth-best is Missouri.

Best states to retire in for weather

When it comes to weather, the ranking looks a little different. Bankrate reports that Hawaii is the best state to retire to for weather, but it ranks 17th overall. Hawaii is known for its mild temperatures year-round and moderate humidity, making it a tropical paradise for retirees.

Arizona is the second-best state for weather in retirement. The Grand Canyon State's temperatures can range depending on the time of year, but the state's overall climate is arid and semi-arid, meaning there's little rainfall each year. Arizona also has low humidity. The state ranked 36th overall.

In third place comes Florida, another state with a more tropical climate and an average annual temperature in the mid-70s. Florida took the eighth spot for overall best retirement in the country.

The fourth-best state to retire in for the weather is Louisiana, the report states. Louisiana experiences warm weather and high humidity for much of the year, as it borders the Gulf of Mexico. Louisiana is the 33rd overall best state to retire in, according to Bankrate.

The fifth place for best weather is Mississippi, another state with a warm, humid climate. Mississippi just missed the top five overall best states to retire in, taking sixth place, according to the report.

Worst states to retire in

The report ranks the five worst states to retire in, and most are in the bottom five for a common reason: affordability.

Overall, Alaska ranked in 50th place for several low-scoring factors, including weather. The state also takes 50th for its weather, the report showed.

New York was the second-worst state to retire in, known for its low affordability at 49th place. In terms of weather, New York ranks 37th.

The third-worst state to retire to is Washington, also ranked for its high cost-of-living and affordability. Washington ranks just above New York for weather, grabbing 34th spot for best weather to retire in.

Fourth place goes to California, again for its ranking in affordability. California redeems itself in weather, though, with it being the twelfth-nicest state to retire in. In California, you can find a variety of different climates, from warm and coastal on the beach to high up in the mountains where it's cooler and snowy.

North Dakota is 46th in the list of worst states to retire in, and it's not because of its affordability score. North Dakota is one of the worst states to retire in because of the weather.

The five worst states to retire in because of weather are:

46. Montana

47. Wyoming

48. North Dakota

49. Minnesota

50. Alaska

For a comprehensive breakdown of each state's ranking, click here to read Bankrate's list.