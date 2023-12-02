Thousands of electric blankets, heated throws recalled due to fire hazards as colder weather sets in

As colder weather settles in over parts of the U.S., thousands of electric blankets and throws have been recalled due to reports of them overheating, melting or even catching fire.

Approximately 30,000 Berkshire Blanket Heated Throws and Blankets (branded as L.L. Bean) in various colors and patterns were recalled by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission after being sold at several stores and online. The recall pertains to twin, full/queen, and king-sized blankets.

Berkshire Blanket & Home Co., of Ware, Massachusetts has received nine reports of defective equipment, but no injuries have been reported.

The faulty products were found to pose a serious safety risk, and the recall serves as a warning to others to carefully check the safety and quality of their electric blankets and throws before using them in colder weather.

The recalled items were sold nationwide and online from August 2022 to October 2023 for between $50 and $180 at L.L. Bean, AAFES stores, and various online retailers, including Berkshire Blanket, Amazon, Target, Macy's and QVC.

Consumers must immediately discontinue the use of the recalled electric throws and blankets and contact Berkshire Blanket & Home Co. for a full refund. Click here for more information.