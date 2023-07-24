Search
93-year-old California man becomes oldest to climb Yosemite's Half Dome

With scraped knees and a big smile on his face, a video shows Everett Kalin's final steps to the top as his family holds his hand.

By KTVU Staff Source FOX Weather
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. - A 93-year-old Oakland man became the oldest known climber to conquer Yosemite National Park's Half Dome.

Alongside family, Everett Kalin climbed one of the world's most iconic structures on July 18. His granddaughter shared the accomplishment on TikTok.

With scraped knees and a big smile on his face, the video shows his final steps to the top as his family holds his hand. Behind him, a line of people wait to take in the panoramic views of Yosemite National Park.

"Words cannot describe how proud I am," wrote Sidney Kalin. "Opa, it was an honor to take on this trip with you. I hope this stands as a lesson to everyone that you are never too young or old to achieve your dreams."

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA - MAY 25: A flooding Merced River and Half Dome are viewed on May 25, 2023, in Yosemite National Park, California. Following a record snowfall in the upper levels of Yosemite National Park and Sierra Crest, many of the meadows and campgrounds have been flooded as a high spring snow melt continues with summer approaching. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

A flooding Merced River and Half Dome are viewed on May 25, 2023, in Yosemite National Park, California. 

(George Rose / Getty Images)

During the ascent, there are several hundred feet of rock stairs and a final pitch up the peak's steep but somewhat rounded face. There are post-mounted steel cables to assist climbers in that last stretch.

Named for its distinct shape, Half Dome is a difficult climb for even the most seasoned hikers. It was labeled "perfectly inaccessible" before someone reached the peak in 1875, according to the California Geological Survey.

