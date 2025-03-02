Search
Massachusetts woman killed in Maine snowmobile crash

The victim was traveling on a trail headed towards Millinocket along with nine other snowmobiles when the fatal crash happened.

By Raymond Sanchez Source FOX Weather
MILLINOCKET, Maine – A 53-year-old woman from Massachusetts involved in a snowmobile accident has died, according to wildlife officials in Maine

Officials with the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife said Stefanie Cappello was traveling northbound on a trail headed towards Millinocket around 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 28 when the incident happened. She was traveling along with nine other snowmobiles and made a wrong turn in the wintry terrain, according to wildlife officials. 

VAN, TURKIYE - FEBRUARY 16: Gendarmerie Search and Rescue (JAK) team keep and provide the safety of ski lovers at Abali Ski center in Gevas district of Van, Turkiye on February 16, 2024. JAK team with its 5-members, which is on duty 24/7 at the center, responds immediately in case of injury, getting lost, being stranded on the chairlift rides and in the terrain, with fully equipped snow and off-road vehicles and equipment.

FILE PHOTO. (Photo by Ozkan Bilgin/Anadolu via Getty Images)

((Photo by Ozkan Bilgin/Anadolu / Getty Images)

During a part of the trail that required you to turn left, Capello unfortunately made a right turn and went off the right side of the trail, officials said. As a result, she struck a tree and was ejected from the snowmobile.

Capello was riding eighth in line behind the other remaining snowmobiles. She was pronounced dead at the scene when ambulances arrived.

The initial investigation by the Maine Warden Service indicates that operator inexperience was a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

