Massachusetts woman killed in Maine snowmobile crash

MILLINOCKET, Maine – A 53-year-old woman from Massachusetts involved in a snowmobile accident has died, according to wildlife officials in Maine.

Officials with the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife said Stefanie Cappello was traveling northbound on a trail headed towards Millinocket around 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 28 when the incident happened. She was traveling along with nine other snowmobiles and made a wrong turn in the wintry terrain, according to wildlife officials.

During a part of the trail that required you to turn left, Capello unfortunately made a right turn and went off the right side of the trail, officials said. As a result, she struck a tree and was ejected from the snowmobile.

Capello was riding eighth in line behind the other remaining snowmobiles. She was pronounced dead at the scene when ambulances arrived.

The initial investigation by the Maine Warden Service indicates that operator inexperience was a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.