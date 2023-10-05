The unknown switch that you should change twice a year on your ceiling fan

The changing of the weather across the lower 48 serves as a reminder it is about that time to not only change the batteries in smoke alarms but also the direction your ceiling fan spins in order to take advantage of comfortability and savings.

During the summer, experts suggest allowing a fan to spin counterclockwise, and during the cooler months, a fan should rotate in the opposite direction or what is known as clockwise.

The change in direction enables warmer air to reach ground level, while the opposite is true during summer when the blades create a mini wind chill effect.

The adjustment to clockwise during the winter creates an updraft, much like a developing thunderstorm, while a summer direction creates what is known as a downdraft.

The changing of direction the blades spin is usually easily completed by moving a small switch or pulling a chain attached to the fan’s motor.

Cost-effective reasons for changing ceiling fan direction

The U.S. Department of Energy estimates a homeowner spends more than $1,900 on utility bills each year, with nearly half going to heating and cooling.

The proper use of fans can make a room’s temperature feel four degrees more comfortable and lower energy costs by 14%.

The larger a ceiling fan is, the more air that can be moved within a space, but it is only advantageous to keep it on while the room is occupied.

Energy experts say a fan that has a diameter of 36 or 44 inches can effectively help cool or warm a room up to 225 square feet.

There are some exceptions to the unknown rule and ceilings where the fan is too high up to feel any relief should be kept on counterclockwise rotation to maximize benefits.

The annual adjustment of the direction of the fan is not well advertised, and after people discover the trick to save money and stay more comfortable, seeing a fan operate during the winter becomes less of an oddity.