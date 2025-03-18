Another large great white shark tracked off Florida coast as spring break approaches

KEY LARGO, Fla. – As spring break approaches, the risk of sharks migrating along the shores increases as the species travels most during the year's warmer seasons.

As beachgoers prepare to hit the waves and catch some rays, you must be mindful of what lurks in your ocean. Three great white sharks are among the hundreds of marine life that have been tagged and tracked so far, moving to various locations along the U.S. by OCEARCH, a global non-profit organization conducting unprecedented research on our ocean giants.

"Our mission is to accelerate the oceans’ return to balance and abundance through fearless innovations in critical science research, education, outreach, and policy using unique collaborations of individuals and organizations in the U.S. and abroad," reads a mission statement from OCEARCH.

One of OCEARCH'S three great white sharks being tracked is Dold, which just entered the Straits of Florida east of Key Largo, Florida. Dold is a sub-adult male shark weighing 761 pounds and over 11 feet long. He has traveled 40 miles in the last 72 hours.

Another of the tagged great white sharks, Danny, a sub-male weighing 462 pounds and is over 9 feet long. Danny has been tracked along the coast of Cape Lookout, North Carolina, cruising through the waters. He has traveled 56 miles in the last 72 hours.

The third great white shark they have been tracking is named Contender. He deserves the mighty name as he is the largest adult male of the bunch, weighing 1,653 pounds and is over 13 feet long. Contender was last spotted west of the Gulf Stream off the coast of Palm Bay, Florida, but is holding steady offshore, OCEARCH said.

Contender is a renowned traveler, as the shark has moved around 577 miles over the last 55 days.

According to the NOAA, the Gulf Stream is a strong ocean current that brings warm water from the Gulf of America into the Atlantic Ocean.

MASSIVE GREAT WHITE SHARK AMONG SEVERAL BEING TRACKED OFF FLORIDA COAST AS SPRING BREAK BEGINS

So far, OCEARCH has tagged over 440 animals since its mission began in 2007.