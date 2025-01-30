What are frost quakes?

The sudden, deep freeze of soil can produce a phenomenon known as cryoseisms, or what are often called frost quakes, but according to experts, there is no need to worry about these events.

According to the Maine Geological Survey, cryoseisms are triggered when the top layer of moist soil quickly freezes, typically between midnight and dawn, especially when there is little snow cover on the ground.

The vibrations from the ground are strong enough to startle residents but are rarely, if ever, significant enough to cause damage.

"There have been a few cases reported in the northeastern U.S. where people have been able to find a small crack in the ground where the cryoseism occurred. In these particular cases, it appears that the cracks are caused by the ground having contracted rapidly due to the sudden cold, and split apart - a literal "cold snap"! Unfortunately, that sort of evidence can be difficult to find because the cracks are quite small, they might be some distance away from where it was felt, and are liable to be covered by snow and healed by the spring thaw before anybody would notice them," the organization stated.

During any given year, there are only sporadic reports of the phenomenon occurring, with temperature profiles dictating how often the frost quakes happen.

Communities in Canada, Northern Europe, Russia and the northern U.S. typically report the most frost quake activity, which tends to occur during significant cold snaps in the early weeks of winter.

Due to warming winters, the activity has become even more unpredictable and has even been reported during the late cold season.

In 2023, the National Weather Service office in Caribou, Maine received widespread reports of the phenomenon occurring and posted to social media about the occurrence.

"We are getting reports of hearing/feeling ‘Quakes’ across the area. These are frost quakes also called cryoseisms. Just like earthquakes, generate tremors, thundering sensations. These are caused by sudden cracks in frozen soil or underground water when it’s very cold," meteorologists at the NWS stated.

A recent study conducted in Finland examined the events by installing high-resolution seismic tools to detect the ground’s movements.

Researchers identified two types of seismic events: frost quakes and frost tremors, both of which were linked to rapid temperature drops and were mostly associated with ice fracturing.

The findings suggested that frost quakes do emit enough pressure to damage infrastructure such as roads and buildings, but without widespread reporting, it is difficult to determine how significant the events are.

Occasionally, the phenomenon is detected by seismographs, but beyond that, cryoseisms differ significantly from earthquakes.