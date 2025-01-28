MOJAVE, Calif. – A test flight over the Desert Southwest could mark the return of supersonic travel that has been largely sidelined since the early 2000s.

Boom Supersonic, a Colorado-based aerospace company, announced Tuesday that its XB-1 demonstrator aircraft flew at March 1.122 which was about 750 mph.

"XB-1’s supersonic flight demonstrates that the technology for passenger supersonic flight has arrived," Blake Scholl, CEO and founder of Boom, said in a statement. "A small band of talented and dedicated engineers has accomplished what previously took governments and billions of dollars. Next, we are scaling up the technology on XB-1 for the Overture supersonic airliner. Our ultimate goal is to bring the benefits of supersonic flight to everyone."

Since its inaugural flight in March 2024, XB-1 has completed nearly a dozen test flights, progressively expanding its range and speed.

The company stated that the aircraft’s carbon fiber construction and advanced aerodynamics make it both lightweight and highly efficient.

Boom estimates the commercial version of its plane will carry 64-80 passengers but did not publicly release a date it expects orders to start arriving to customers.

The company said airlines such as American, United and Japan Airlines have already placed orders for aircraft, which total at least 130.

The last supersonic commercial flight occurred with the Concorde’s final journey in November 2003.

"When I last flew Concorde in 2003, I knew this day would come," Mike Bannister, a former Concorde pilot, stated. "Boom is well on its way towards making sustainable supersonic flight a reality, aboard Overture—my #1 choice as a successor to Concorde. Congratulations to Blake Scholl, all at Boom and especially its pilot, Tristan ‘Geppetto’ Brandenburg. Having been Concorde’s Chief Pilot, I envy his role in this exciting return towards mainstream supersonic flight."

How weather can impact supersonic flights

Factors such as operating costs, environmental concerns and its safety record led to the Concorde's retirement despite the plane being less affected by weather conditions than the typical commercial aircraft.

Supersonic flights fly at higher altitudes, limiting the impacts weather has on travel. However, the higher speeds mean planes still encounter turbulence, which can be significant and alter flight schedules.

SEE WHICH ROUTES HAVE THE MOST TURBULENCE OVER THE US

Weather conditions are long known to have influenced the distance a sonic boom travels.

Similar to a thunderstorm, sound waves move faster in warm air than in cooler air, meaning more residents are likely to hear the sound during the summer than compared to winter.

Due to the deafening noise, supersonic routes over land are heavily restricted by the Federal Aviation Administration. The Concorde was restricted to routes serving cities such as New York, Washington, London and Paris, during its nearly three decades in operation.

Environmental concerns

Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility, a private group working to protect the environment, has campaigned against supersonic air travel, citing the significant carbon footprint it creates. According to the non-profit, supersonic speeds require seven to nine times more fuel than conventional jets, with emissions that have long-lasting effects.

For its part, Boom claims its plane’s propulsion system is designed to run on up to 100% sustainable aviation fuel.

According to the International Energy Agency, aviation regularly accounts for around 2.5% of all global energy-related carbon dioxide emissions.