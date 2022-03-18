Red Cross Giving Day is March 22: Here's how you can help

Imagine your life being turned upside down by a disaster. One minute you’re relaxing with family — the next, you’re fleeing your home. This happens every eight minutes to families across the country, and your support of the American Red Cross helps ensure they don’t face these crises alone.

During those first devastating hours and beyond, when #HelpCantWait, Red Cross workers are there to provide hope and urgent relief, like food, shelter and other essentials to people in their time of greatest need.

As a member of the American Red Cross Annual Disaster Giving Program (ADGP)/Disaster Responder Program, FOX Weather’s support helps ensure that the Red Cross is ready to immediately meet the needs of disaster survivors nationwide, anytime and anywhere.

The Red Cross will host its eighth annual Giving Day on March 22, 2023. It's a 24-hour fundraising campaign uniting thousands of Red Cross supporters across the country to help families affected by disasters big and small across the U.S.

How to donate

It's easy to make a difference during Red Cross Giving Day. Go to redcross.org/fox to make a donation. Help us raise money to provide critically needed funding to support Red Cross Disaster Relief efforts.

Encourage your friends and loved ones to help families and communities across the nation by promoting Giving Day on their social media channels. Use the hashtag #HelpCantWait and point followers to redcross.org/GivingDay for more information.

A gift of any size makes a difference to provide shelter, food, relief items, emotional support and other assistance.

Other way you can help

If you are not in the position to donate, here are other meaningful ways that you can get involved in the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross.

Volunteer: Volunteer by visiting redcross.org/VolunteerToday to review most-needed positions and local opportunities. Volunteers must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 for in-person assignments. Virtual positions are also available.

Thank you for being an important part of our commitment to be there for families and communities in their times of greatest need.