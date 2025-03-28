Wildfire threat increases for Helene-ravaged Carolinas as work to contain existing fires continues



POLK COUNTY, N.C. - New Fire Weather Warnings were issued Friday across parts of western North Carolina and upstate South Carolina amid a nearly weeklong battle with wildfires that are burning some of the same areas devastated by Hurricane Helene six months ago.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, winds are forecast to pick up Friday afternoon. Combined with low humidity, conditions are ripe for the rapid enhancement of the ongoing fires, which have already scorched more than 18,000 acres across the Carolinas.

Both states are under statewide burn bans Friday due to the heightened fire danger. Both governors declared states of emergency earlier in the week.

Meanwhile, officials said lingering damage and debris from Hurricane Helene has hampered the firefighting effort.

"The Helene damage is actually one of the biggest contributing factors to the difficulty in fighting this fire," said North Carolina Forest Service Supervisor Nicholas Hoffmann on Tuesday. "Because of all the damage, the landslides, the lack of access that it has created … in addition to the steep, steep terrain and the high winds we're having right now."

Winds are forecast to blow from the northeastern direction Friday afternoon. According to the FOX Forecast Center, gusts are expected to be in the 20-25 mph range with a few gusts, especially along ridge tops, over 30 mph. Those gusts will taper off around sunset. Humidity is expected to increase across the region on Saturday, reducing the fire threat.

Parts of Georgia, Tennessee and Virginia are under Elevated Fire Danger.

This graphic shows Fire Weather Alerts for the Southeast.

(FOX Weather)



Firefighters brace for increased winds Friday

The largest wildfire is the Table Rock Fire, which has burned more than 8,000 acres in upstate South Carolina and is straddling the North Carolina state line.

South Carolina firefighters said Friday morning that their main objective is to create containment lines with bulldozers and perform targeted burnouts ahead of the wildfire's anticipated direction. They're also hoping combined resources can hold the firelines.

"Today, one of our main priorities for the team is fully integrating [North Carolina firefighters] with the South Carolina group and bridging all of those gaps," said Derrick Moore, operations section chief with the Southern Area Blue Team.

The Table Rock Fire remains at 0% containment.

The Black Cover Fire complex threatening Polk and Henderson counties in North Carolina is the highest priority fire in that state, according to forestry officials.

It has burned more than 3,000 acres and is 17% contained as of Thursday evening. The fire destroyed more than a dozen homes in Polk County on Tuesday.

Unhealthy air quality begins to spread across wildfire region

Degrading air quality has become a growing concern for the region as wildfire smoke expands.

North Carolina's Department of Environmental Quality has extended air quality advisories through Friday. In particular, people in Transylvania and Henderson counties are advised to avoid long or intense outdoor activities due to the smoke from the Table Rock Fire in South Carolina.

Drivers are being told to be alert for smoke along Interstate 26.

There are now at least seven areas of wildfire smoke impacting North Carolina air quality, officials said.

The Rattlesnake Branch Fire in Cruso, North Carolina, grew to at least 400 acres and is sending smoke to nearby Asheville.

Air quality in Asheville and Flat Rock in North Carolina dropped into the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category Thursday.

Video from Asheville showed the smoky haze filling the skies. Air quality conditions in Greenville and Spartanburg in South Carolina are only faring a little better.