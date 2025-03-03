See the smoke choking skies of South Carolina as wildfire continues burning

Wildfires are raging across North and South Carolina, prompting South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster to declare a state of emergency. Residents are on high alert as fires evade containment, with new video showing smoke billowing near homes in Myrtle Beach's Carolina Forest. Strong winds through Tuesday threaten to spread the flames. FOX News' Jonathan Serrie reports from near Myrtle Beach on evacuation orders and containment efforts.
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – Firefighters continue to battle the 1,600-acre wildfire burning near Myrtle Beach.
MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA - MARCH 02: Firefighters attend to a flare-up in the Carolina Forest neighborhood on March 2, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Multiple forest fires in the area have caused evacuations along the South Carolina coast.
(Sean Rayford)
Video from Monday morning showed a big cloud of smoke drifting into the sky in Myrtle Beach from the fire.
Two wildfires are raging in Horry County, putting several structures at risk and prompting evacuations. No one has been injured and no structures have been burned in the fires, officials said.
Fire trucks and police vehicles seen in the above video sit in a neighborhood, ready to fight any structures that caught fire.
As of Sunday evening, no structures were burned, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources was working hard over the weekend to help contain the fires on the Lewis Ocean Bay Heritage Preserve and Wildlife Management property in Horry County.
On Sunday afternoon, video of thick gray smoke shrouding the South Carolina horizon was captured in Myrtle Beach.