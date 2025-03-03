See the smoke choking skies of South Carolina as wildfire continues burning

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – Firefighters continue to battle the 1,600-acre wildfire burning near Myrtle Beach.

The fire started Saturday, and quickly exploded in size. The South Carolina Forestry Commission said Sunday evening the fire was 30% contained.

Several other fires ignited over the weekend as humidity was low and gusty winds fanned the flames.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster enacted a state of emergency as several agencies worked to contain the blazes.

Visuals from over the weekend showed firefighters working hard to battle the fires and thick smoke suffocating the skies of South Carolina.

SOUTH CAROLINA WILDFIRES FORCE RESIDENTS TO FLEE HOMES AS BLAZES ERUPT ALONG EASTERN SEABOARD

next Image 1 of 7

prev next Image 2 of 7

prev next Image 3 of 7

prev next Image 4 of 7

prev next Image 5 of 7

prev next Image 6 of 7

prev Image 7 of 7

Video from Monday morning showed a big cloud of smoke drifting into the sky in Myrtle Beach from the fire.

On Sunday evening, residents of Carolina Forest captured video of the fire creeping up on homes and burning trees.

Fire crews can be seen in the video spraying water on the towering orange flames. Emergency lights flash red and blue, providing a sharp contrast.

Heavy smoke filled the skies in neighborhoods in Carolina Forest, as residents were forced to flee the fast-approaching blaze.

Fire trucks and police vehicles seen in the above video sit in a neighborhood, ready to fight any structures that caught fire.

As of Sunday evening, no structures were burned, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources was working hard over the weekend to help contain the fires on the Lewis Ocean Bay Heritage Preserve and Wildlife Management property in Horry County.

On Sunday afternoon, video of thick gray smoke shrouding the South Carolina horizon was captured in Myrtle Beach.

On Saturday evening, after the fires first broke out and emergency crews were working to achieve containment, a video was taken from an airplane approaching landing in Myrtle Beach.

Fires illuminate the dark ground below, displaying the size of the fire at that time, which was roughly 1,000 acres.