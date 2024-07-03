Alaska wildfire burning near Denali National Park entrance closes park to visitors

DENALI NATIONAL PARK, Alaska – A wildfire in Alaska forced park rangers to close Denali National Park to day visitors as firefighters work to contain the blaze.

The Riley Fire was first detected on June 30. It is burning west of Park Highway inside the national park, with its south end a mile north of the Denali National Park and Preserve entrance.

The National Park Service closed Denali Park to day visitors on Tuesday. All visitor facilities and park trails are closed. Anyone not camping is being turned around at the park entrance.

RARE ALASKA SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS BRING OVER 75,000 LIGHTNING STRIKES NEAR ARCTIC CIRCLE

According to the NPS, there is no estimated timeline for when operations will resume.

On Tuesday, firefighters increased the 388-acre fire's containment to 25%. Crews recently made progress keeping the fire away from the park entrance and to the west of the Nenana River, according to the NPS.

Crews are using helicopters to drop water on the Riley Fire, and two hotshot crews arrived on Monday to help with impression efforts.

The number of wildfires in Alaska has increased since late June due to rounds of thunderstorms with high lightning activity. These storms even prompted the National Weather Service in Fairbanks to issue a rare Severe Thunderstorm Warning in Arctic Alaska.

According to the Bureau of Land Management Alaska Fire Service, between June 21 and July 2, Alaska experienced 172 wildfires statewide, up from 74 active fires.

However, the Riley fire was likely started by humans, according to the Alaska Fire Service.