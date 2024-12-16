Search
Waves pull Jeep into rough surf as California rescuers work to save driver

The vehicle was nearly pulled into the Pacific Ocean along the Corona Del Mar Main Beach. One person was rescued and taken to a local hospital.

NEWPORT, Calif. – A Jeep was nearly overtaken by the waves in Southern California over the weekend, prompting an ocean rescue in challenging conditions.

The Newport Beach police and fire departments received a call about 5:30 a.m. Saturday for a vehicle in the ocean at Corona Del Mar Main Beach.

Police arrived and rescued a person in the water, "despite the challenging conditions caused by waves rolling the vehicle in the surf," according to the Newport Beach Fire Department. 

(Newport Beach Fire Department / FOX Weather)

"Their quick actions ensured the safety of the patient, who was later transported to a local area hospital for evaluation and treatment," the Fire Department said in a Facebook post. 

Multiple fire department units responded and provided medical care and support.

Newport Beach Public Works teams safely removed the Jeep from the surf. The vehicle was later towed away. 

"The teamwork and determination of all responders were critical in overcoming the hazards posed by the early morning surf," the fire department said. 

It's unclear how the Jeep originally got on the beach and became entangled in the waves. Corona Del Mar is not among the few California beaches people can drive on.

