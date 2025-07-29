Watch: Slot machines soaked inside Nevada casino during severe thunderstorm

RENO, Nev. – It wasn’t raining money at the J Resort in Reno, Nevada, this weekend. Instead, rainwater poured from the ceiling after hail damaged the casino, video showed.

The inside of the casino was flooded Sunday during a severe thunderstorm that was packing hail and heavy rain damaged a water pipe, according to a report from KRNV News 4.

DESTRUCTIVE DERECHO UNLEASHES HURRICANE-FORCE WIND GUSTS IN NORTHERN PLAINS SNAPPING TREES, KNOCKING OUT POWER

Reno was under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning through Sunday night. Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Reno warned of 60-mph gusts and large hail.

Video from Jared White showed water pouring from the ceiling near the slot machines as a security guard told guests to "keep it moving."

Another scene showed a river of hail in the casino parking lot.

J Resort was temporarily evacuated due to the flooding.

Amid the heavy rainfall, Reno police also reported flooding on local roadways and intersections Sunday.