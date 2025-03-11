See it: Stunning images capture 'Volcano of Fire' eruption in Guatemala

ALOTENANGO, Guatemala – Dramatic images and satellite footage have captured the powerful eruption of Guatemala's Volcán de Fuego (Volcano of Fire), putting thousands of people in the area at risk, according to reports.

The volcano, one of Central America's most active, unleashed a torrent of ash, lava and gas on Sunday evening, sending plumes soaring into the sky. Guatemala’s disaster management agency (CONRED) then alerted the region and warned residents to have an emergency plan.

The eruption intensified on Monday morning as nearly 300 families were evacuated from the area and another 30,000 people were at risk, local media reported. There were no reports of casualties.

Time-lapse satellite imagery released by the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA) helps illustrate the volcano's raw power.

Ground-level photographs show a thick cloud of ash billowing into the atmosphere, punctuated by the fiery glow of lava flows descending the slopes.

The last time the 12,300-foot-high volcano erupted was in June 2023.

In 2018, Fuego's eruption killed 194 people and left 234 missing as lahars – dangerous flows of ash, rock, mud and debris – engulfed surrounding communities.