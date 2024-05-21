Search
Watch: Tornadoes tear down wind turbine, cause extensive damage in Iowa

At least four tornadoes were seen in western and central parts of the Hawkeye State, including by FOX Weather storm chasers. Video shows smoke billowing from a wind turbine after a twister in Prescott caused the structure to snap in half.

By Emilee Speck Source FOX Weather
Watch: Iowa tornado snaps giant wind turbines like toothpicks

Multiple tornadoes caused extensive damage in Iowa on Tuesday during severe weather that storm trackers across the region captured live on video. 

Reports of tornadoes and damage started coming in Tuesday afternoon while a "Particularly Dangerous Situation" Tornado Watch was underway for parts of the Midwest.

At least four tornadoes were seen in western and central parts of the Hawkeye State, including by FOX Weather storm chasers. 

Storm chaser Brandon Copic's cameras started recording a massive tornado that developed in western Iowa. 

"It's definitely a multi-vortex tornado in progress," Copic told FOX Weather Meteorologist Ian Oliver. 

Storm trackers get two views of Iowa tornado

Meanwhile, in Corning, Iowa, Vince Waelti captured another video of a twister touching down on the ground. 

In southwest Iowa, a tornado outside of Prescott ripped down a wind turbine, causing a fire. 

The video at the top of this story shows dark smoke billowing from the broken wind turbine after the twister moved through the area. 

A Carl, Iowa wind turbine destroyed by a tornado.

(FOX Weather)

FOX Weather producers on the ground near Carl, Iowa, documented the turbine still burning and silo nearby that was damaged in the storm.

Tornado spotted in western Iowa on Tuesday

National Weather Service storm survey teams will have to assess the damage in Iowa to determine the strength of the tornadoes on the Enhanced Fujita Scale.

