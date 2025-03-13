Watch: Snowboarder outruns avalanche in New Hampshire

MOUNTAIN WASHINGTON, N.H. – A snowboarder raced ahead of an avalanche in Mount Washington’s Tuckerman’s Ravine on Tuesday, making it to the bottom of the gorge unharmed.

Footage from a Mount Washington Observatory Wildcat webcam showed the avalanche beginning Tuesday afternoon. The observatory in New Hampshire is known for the world's worst weather.

As the avalanche began, the camera zoomed in on the snowboarder seen coming down the ravine just ahead of the wall of snow.

The Mount Washington Observatory said the snowboarder was able to outrun the avalanche and was not injured.

According to the Mount Washington Avalanche Center, the avalanche danger on the Presidential Range remains low Thursday at a Level 1 out of 5.