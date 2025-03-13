Search
Watch: Snowboarder outruns avalanche in New Hampshire

A camera run by the Mount Washington Observatory caught the snowboarder's close encounter with Mother Nature on camera.

By Emilee Speck Source FOX Weather
MOUNTAIN WASHINGTON, N.H. – A snowboarder raced ahead of an avalanche in Mount Washington’s Tuckerman’s Ravine on Tuesday, making it to the bottom of the gorge unharmed. 

Footage from a Mount Washington Observatory Wildcat webcam showed the avalanche beginning Tuesday afternoon. The observatory in New Hampshire is known for the world's worst weather. 

As the avalanche began, the camera zoomed in on the snowboarder seen coming down the ravine just ahead of the wall of snow.

A screenshot of a video captured by the Mountain Washington Observatory in New Hampshire shows a snowboarder racing ahead of an avalanche in Tuckerman's Ravine.

The Mount Washington Observatory said the snowboarder was able to outrun the avalanche and was not injured.

According to the Mount Washington Avalanche Center, the avalanche danger on the Presidential Range remains low Thursday at a Level 1 out of 5. 

