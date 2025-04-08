Video shows effort to save person who drove into Arkansas River

BARLING, Ark. – Video showed rescuers rushing to save a person who authorities said drove their car into the Arkansas River on Sunday evening.

According to the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call about 11:30 p.m. local time about a car in the river. The victim said they were calling from Barling and told dispatchers their car had begun to take on water.

Upon arrival, Barling police Officer Cody Douglas noticed a person struggling to stay afloat in the river. The video showed that Douglas threw off his gear and leaped into the water. A short time later Douglas was joined by other officers, who followed in after him.

Members of the Barling Fire Department could be seen tossing a rescue rope to the deputies to help pull them to safety.

According to a Facebook post from the Sheriff's Office, the vehicle is still submerged in the river and will be removed once weather conditions allow.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.