Watch: Terrifying plane landing caught on camera as wing skids on runway, bursts into flames

NOVA SCOTIA, Canada – Video of a hard plane landing in Halifax, Canada, several weeks ago has gone viral, as the terrifying sound of the wing skidding along an airport runway leaves passengers frightened.

The wing of a two-propeller Air Canada commuter plane turned into a fireball, video shot by passenger Aden O’Callaghan from inside the plane on Dec. 28 shows.

The view from one of the window seats of the plane shows flames shooting off the left wing as it scrapes along the runway as the plane makes a tilted landing.

"Oh my God," one passenger could be heard screaming over the roar of the plane engine.

A spokesperson from Air Canada told the CBC, Canada's public news service, that none of the 73 people on board Air Canada Express Flight AC2259 were injured. Royal Canadian Mounted Police told Canadian media that people were treated for minor injuries.

The plane experienced a "suspected landing gear issue," according to a statement from Air Canada to the CBC.

The flight from St. John, Canada, to Halifax Stanfield International Airport was operated by PAL Airlines, a regional Canadian airline.

O’Callaghan told Storyful that the plane slid on the runway for more than 15 seconds. "Almost died, boys," said O’Callaghan as he exited the plane.

The video shows the plane being hosed down after passengers left.

Halifax Stanfield International Airport was closed while passengers and crew were deplaned and transported off the tarmac.