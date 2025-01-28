Search
Extreme Weather
Watch: 3 girls rescued from raging Hawaii stream after getting stuck on outcropping

"It does not need to be raining where you are for flooding to take place in streams, gulches, and drainage," Maui County Fire Department said after saving the girls from Iao Stream.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
The Maui County Fire Department said three girls were rescued Sunday after they got stuck on a group of rocks amid rising stream waters. 

MAUI, Hawaii – Three girls were airlifted to safety after being stuck on an outcropping in the middle of a raging stream on the island of Maui

Maui County Firefighters said they were called to the rescue as the waters of Iao Stream rose around them. 

Video of the rescue shows the rushing water crashing around a pile of rocks as a member of the rescue team is lowered down toward where the girls were stranded. 

Firefighter airlifted in to save girl from rushing stream.

(Maui County Fire Department/ Facebook / FOX Weather)

After landing on the rocks, the rescuer makes quick work of attaching one of the girls to the cable, and they are then both carried over to the edge of the stream. 

"It does not need to be raining where you are for flooding to take place in streams, gulches, and drainage," Maui County Fire Department said. 

FLOOD WATCH, WARNING AND EMERGENCY: HERE ARE THE DIFFERENCES THAT COULD SAVE YOUR LIFE

Girl is airlifted to safety from middle of rushing lao Stream on Maui Sunday.

(Maui County Fire Department/Facebook / FOX Weather)

All three girls were airlifted to safety and weren't hurt. 

Half an inch of rain was reported Sunday at nearby Kahului Airport on Maui, according to National Weather Service data.

