Watch: 3 girls rescued from raging Hawaii stream after getting stuck on outcropping

MAUI, Hawaii – Three girls were airlifted to safety after being stuck on an outcropping in the middle of a raging stream on the island of Maui.

Maui County Firefighters said they were called to the rescue as the waters of Iao Stream rose around them.

Video of the rescue shows the rushing water crashing around a pile of rocks as a member of the rescue team is lowered down toward where the girls were stranded.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

After landing on the rocks, the rescuer makes quick work of attaching one of the girls to the cable, and they are then both carried over to the edge of the stream.

"It does not need to be raining where you are for flooding to take place in streams, gulches, and drainage," Maui County Fire Department said.

FLOOD WATCH, WARNING AND EMERGENCY: HERE ARE THE DIFFERENCES THAT COULD SAVE YOUR LIFE

All three girls were airlifted to safety and weren't hurt.

Half an inch of rain was reported Sunday at nearby Kahului Airport on Maui, according to National Weather Service data.