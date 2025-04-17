See it: Peru mountain climbers scramble as massive glacier shatters behind them

COLLON, Peru – What began as a typical training day Sunday for climbers practicing a rescue course along Peru's Vallunaraju Mountain turned into a terrifying scene when a giant glacier suddenly broke apart right behind them.

"I felt true fear when it began to crack," Jose Forero, who filmed the incident, wrote on Instagram.

The massive glacier abruptly broke apart and divided into three large chunks before sinking into the ice-filled waters at about 17,000 feet above sea level.

"The wave after it was huge, grateful for the years of experience and what we have just learned in the course these days," Forero said following the scare.

Forero didn't report that anyone was hurt in the incident.