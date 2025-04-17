Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

See it: Peru mountain climbers scramble as massive glacier shatters behind them

The massive glacier abruptly broke apart and divided into three large chunks before sinking into the ice-filled waters at about 17,000 feet above sea level.

By Raymond Sanchez Source FOX Weather
While performing a routine training activity at Peru’s Vallunaraju Mountain peak, a large glacier abruptly broke apart, causing panic.

A scary scene unfolded in Peru as climbers encountered a massive glacier that broke apart in large chunks

While performing a routine training activity at Peru’s Vallunaraju Mountain peak, a large glacier abruptly broke apart, causing panic.

COLLON, Peru – What began as a typical training day Sunday for climbers practicing a rescue course along Peru's Vallunaraju Mountain turned into a terrifying scene when a giant glacier suddenly broke apart right behind them.

"I felt true fear when it began to crack," Jose Forero, who filmed the incident, wrote on Instagram.

While performing a routine training activity at Peru’s Vallunaraju Mountain peak, a large glacier abruptly broke apart in huge chunks, causing panic.

While performing a routine training activity at Peru’s Vallunaraju Mountain peak, a large glacier abruptly broke apart in huge chunks, causing panic.

( Jose Forero via Storyful / FOX Weather)

LATE-SEASON SNOWSTORM TO WALLOP ROCKIES AS WEST FACES SPRING WEATHER WHIPLASH

The massive glacier abruptly broke apart and divided into three large chunks before sinking into the ice-filled waters at about 17,000 feet above sea level.

"The wave after it was huge, grateful for the years of experience and what we have just learned in the course these days," Forero said following the scare.

Forero didn't report that anyone was hurt in the incident.

Tags
Loading...