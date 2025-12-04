Search
USGS says Nevada magnitude 5.9 earthquake didn't happen, alert canceled after thousands receive it

Moments after the initial reports of the earthquake, all information about the earthquake disappeared from the USGS.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
CARSON CITY, Nevada– A magnitude 5.9 earthquake reported Thursday morning in Nevada didn't actually happen, after a Shake Alert was sent to residents around the reported earthquake's epicenter.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the alert was canceled roughly one hour after a Shake Alert was sent out for a Magnitude 5.9 earthquake that occurred near Carson City

Reported magnitude 5.9 earthquake near Carson City never happened. 

(USGS / FOX Weather)

"There was no M5.9 earthquake near Carson City, NV," the USGS said in a post to X. "We are currently looking into why the alerts were issued." 

This is a developing story. Check back for more information. 

