USGS says Nevada magnitude 5.9 earthquake didn't happen, alert canceled after thousands receive it

CARSON CITY, Nevada– A magnitude 5.9 earthquake reported Thursday morning in Nevada didn't actually happen, after a Shake Alert was sent to residents around the reported earthquake's epicenter.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the alert was canceled roughly one hour after a Shake Alert was sent out for a Magnitude 5.9 earthquake that occurred near Carson City.

Moments after the initial reports of the earthquake, all information about the earthquake disappeared from the USGS.

"There was no M5.9 earthquake near Carson City, NV," the USGS said in a post to X. "We are currently looking into why the alerts were issued."

.@USGS #ShakeAlert confirms that the earthquake alerts that were delivered at 8:06am are cancelled. There was no M5.9 earthquake near Carson City, NV. We are currently looking into why the alerts were issued. We'll provide more information when we learn more @Cal_OES @CAGeoSurvey — USGS ShakeAlert (@USGS_ShakeAlert) December 4, 2025

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.