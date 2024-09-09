At least 49 dead after Typhoon Yagi strikes Vietnam

Asia's strongest storm this year, Super Typhoon Yagi, made landfall along the coast of China's Hainan province on Friday bringing gales and heavy rain which shut schools for a second day and cancelled flights in the South China Sea region.
Dozens are dead after a typhoon hit Vietnam over the weekend.
The Vietnamese government has reported at least 49 deaths due to Typhoon Yagi, according to Reuters, but other agencies are reporting a higher death toll.
The Vietnamese government also said 22 people are missing, Reuters reported.
TOPSHOT - This aerial picture shows damaged buildings and debris on a street after Super Typhoon Yagi hit Ha Long, in Quang Ninh province, on September 8, 2024. Super Typhoon Yagi uproots thousands of trees, sweeps ships and boats out to sea and rips roofs off houses in northern Vietnam, after leaving a trail of destruction in southern China and the Philippines. (Photo by NHAC NGUYEN / AFP) (Photo by NHAC NGUYEN/AFP via Getty Images)
Typhoon Yagi left millions without power, disrupted telecommunication networks, flooded roads and highways, downed trees and destroyed other infrastructure across Vietnam, Reuters reported.
Reuters reported that power provider EVN said that more than 5.7 million customers lost power over the weekend as dozens of power lines were broken, but electricity was restored on Monday to nearly 75% of those affected.
TOPSHOT - A woman collects debris on a flooded street after Super Typhoon Yagi hit Hai Phong, on September 8, 2024. Super Typhoon Yagi uproots thousands of trees, sweeps ships and boats out to sea and rips roofs off houses in northern Vietnam, after leaving a trail of destruction in southern China and the Philippines. (Photo by Nhac NGUYEN / AFP) (Photo by NHAC NGUYEN/AFP via Getty Images)
The debris of a destroyed fence is tangled in trees after Super Typhoon Yagi hit Hai Phong on September 7, 2024. Super Typhoon Yagi uprooted thousands of trees and swept ships and boats out to sea, killing one person, as it made landfall in northern Vietnam on September 7, after leaving at least 23 dead through southern China and the Philippines. (Photo by NHAC NGUYEN / AFP) (Photo by NHAC NGUYEN/AFP via Getty Images)
Cars are covered in debris at a parking lot after Super Typhoon Yagi hit Hai Phong on September 7, 2024. Super Typhoon Yagi uprooted thousands of trees and swept ships and boats out to sea, killing one person, as it made landfall in northern Vietnam on September 7, after leaving at least 23 dead through southern China and the Philippines. (Photo by NHAC NGUYEN / AFP) (Photo by NHAC NGUYEN/AFP via Getty Images)
A woman walks past fallen trees and debris on a street after Super Typhoon Yagi hit Hanoi, on September 8, 2024. Super Typhoon Yagi uproots thousands of trees, sweeps ships and boats out to sea and rips roofs off houses in northern Vietnam, after leaving a trail of destruction in southern China and the Philippines. (Photo by AFP) (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)
TOPSHOT - A man checks his damaged boat after Super Typhoon Yagi hit Ha Long bay, in Quang Ninh province, on September 8, 2024. Super Typhoon Yagi uproots thousands of trees, sweeps ships and boats out to sea and rips roofs off houses in northern Vietnam, after leaving a trail of destruction in southern China and the Philippines. (Photo by Nhac NGUYEN / AFP) (Photo by NHAC NGUYEN/AFP via Getty Images)
TOPSHOT - This picture shows swept motorbikes with the debris of destroyed waiting lounges on the shore after Super Typhoon Yagi hit Ha Long bay, in Quang Ninh province, on September 8, 2024. Super Typhoon Yagi uproots thousands of trees, sweeps ships and boats out to sea and rips roofs off houses in northern Vietnam, after leaving a trail of destruction in southern China and the Philippines. (Photo by Nhac NGUYEN / AFP) (Photo by NHAC NGUYEN/AFP via Getty Images)
TOPSHOT - Water is whipped up by high winds onto the shore of Phuong Luu lake as Super Typhoon Yagi hits Hai Phong on September 7, 2024. Super Typhoon Yagi uprooted thousands of trees and swept ships and boats out to sea as it made landfall in northern Vietnam on September 7, state media said. (Photo by NHAC NGUYEN / AFP) (Photo by NHAC NGUYEN/AFP via Getty Images)
TOPSHOT - Debris flies in the air as heavy rain and high winds from Super Typhoon Yagi impact Hai Phong on September 7, 2024. Super Typhoon Yagi made landfall on northern Vietnam's Hai Phong and Quang Ninh provinces on September 7, bringing wind speeds exceeding 149 kilometres (92 miles) per hour, state media said. (Photo by NHAC NGUYEN / AFP) (Photo by NHAC NGUYEN/AFP via Getty Images)
motorcyclists struggle from the strong wind of Typhoon Yagi in Hai Phong city on September 7, 2024. Super Typhoon Yagi threatened September 6 to be the strongest storm in over a decade to hit heavily populated areas of southern China, while tens of thousands of people also prepared to seek shelter in neighbouring Vietnam. (Photo by Nhac NGUYEN / AFP) (Photo by NHAC NGUYEN/AFP via Getty Images)
Vietnamese authorities said a bridge collapsed Monday in the Phu Tho province. Initial reports determined that at least nine vehicles were on the bridge at the time of its collapse, according to the Vietnam Ministry of Public Security.
Immediately after the bridge collapse, waters were high and moving fast, making rescue operations challenging, the ministry said. No word has been given on if any rescues had been made.
"This is normally a busy bridge, a key bridge in the province," a senior official of the province's transport department said to Reuters. They also said there were no reports of casualties at the time.