At least 49 dead after Typhoon Yagi strikes Vietnam

Dozens are dead after a typhoon hit Vietnam over the weekend.

The Vietnamese government has reported at least 49 deaths due to Typhoon Yagi, according to Reuters, but other agencies are reporting a higher death toll.

The Vietnamese government also said 22 people are missing, Reuters reported.

Typhoon Yagi left millions without power, disrupted telecommunication networks, flooded roads and highways, downed trees and destroyed other infrastructure across Vietnam, Reuters reported.

Reuters reported that power provider EVN said that more than 5.7 million customers lost power over the weekend as dozens of power lines were broken, but electricity was restored on Monday to nearly 75% of those affected.

next Image 1 of 9

prev next Image 2 of 9

prev next Image 3 of 9

prev next Image 4 of 9

prev next Image 5 of 9

prev next Image 6 of 9

prev next Image 7 of 9

prev next Image 8 of 9

prev Image 9 of 9

Vietnamese authorities said a bridge collapsed Monday in the Phu Tho province. Initial reports determined that at least nine vehicles were on the bridge at the time of its collapse, according to the Vietnam Ministry of Public Security.

Immediately after the bridge collapse, waters were high and moving fast, making rescue operations challenging, the ministry said. No word has been given on if any rescues had been made.

"This is normally a busy bridge, a key bridge in the province," a senior official of the province's transport department said to Reuters. They also said there were no reports of casualties at the time.