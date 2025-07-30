First tsunami waves hit Hawaii, residents warned to evacuate immediately amid governor’s dire warning

HONOLULU– The first waves of a tsunami have hit Hawaii after one of the strongest earthquakes in history struck off Russia's eastern coast.

Haleiwa, Hawaii measured a tsunami at 4-foot wave amplitude, with a 3-foot wave amplitude at Hanalei.

Hawaii Governor Josh Green warned residents to follow evacuation orders and get away from the coastlines and seek higher ground.

"It is not a regular wave," he said. "It will actually kill you."

After the first waves hit the island, Gov. Green checked in.

"Everything's been okay so far, we haven't seen a big wave," he said.

The Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency took to X to remind people that even though impacts haven't been huge so far, there's more to come.

Green said the force of the waves can move cars, trees and other debris, potentially being deadly to anyone in their path.

"It is, again, not just a three-foot wave," he said. "It is a forceful wall of water."

If doing a vertical evacuation, Green said to go at least four stories up to help avoid impacts.

Sirens warning residents of impending danger sounded once an hour up until 30 minutes before the first wave was anticipated to arrive.

Director of the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency Major General Stephen Logan said impacts could extend into several hours after the first wave.

All Hawaiian ports and vessels have been shut down in preparation.

The FOX Forecast Center confirmed tsunami waves have been recorded along the coasts of Russia, Japan and Alaska as well.