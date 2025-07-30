Search
Extreme Weather
First tsunami waves hit Hawaii, residents warned to evacuate immediately amid governor’s dire warning

Director of the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency Major General Stephen Logan said impacts could extend into several hours after the first wave.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
HONOLULU– The first waves of a tsunami have hit Hawaii after one of the strongest earthquakes in history struck off Russia's eastern coast. 

Haleiwa, Hawaii measured a tsunami at 4-foot wave amplitude, with a 3-foot wave amplitude at Hanalei.

Hawaii Governor Josh Green warned residents to follow evacuation orders and get away from the coastlines and seek higher ground.

Tsunami waves imminent in Hawaii

Hawaii is bracing for impacts from a tsunami that is actively headed toward the shore. Estimations show the wave to be around 3 feet in height. 

"It is not a regular wave," he said. "It will actually kill you."

After the first waves hit the island, Gov. Green checked in. 

"Everything's been okay so far, we haven't seen a big wave," he said.

The Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency took to X to remind people that even though impacts haven't been huge so far, there's more to come. 

Green said the force of the waves can move cars, trees and other debris, potentially being deadly to anyone in their path.

Vehicles depart Waikiki beach in Oahu, Hawaii on July 29, 2025, after an 8.7 earthquake off of Russia's far east prompted tsunami alerts. A powerful 8.7 magnitude earthquake off Russia's far east has prompted tsunami alerts across parts of the Pacific including Japan, Hawaii, Russia and Ecuador, and warnings along the California coast, US authorities said late on July 29. The massive temblor triggered warnings of waves up to three metres (10 feet) possibly hitting the coasts of Russia, Hawaii and even Ecuador and Chile along South America's west coast, according to the US Pacific Tsunami Warning Center based in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Eugene Tanner / AFP) (Photo by EUGENE TANNER/AFP via Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

"It is, again, not just a three-foot wave," he said. "It is a forceful wall of water."

If doing a vertical evacuation, Green said to go at least four stories up to help avoid impacts. 

Sirens warning residents of impending danger sounded once an hour up until 30 minutes before the first wave was anticipated to arrive. 

A man checks his mobile phone in Oahu, Hawaii on July 29, 2025, after an 8.7 earthquake off of Russia's far east prompted tsunami alerts. A powerful 8.7 magnitude earthquake off Russia's far east has prompted tsunami alerts across parts of the Pacific including Japan, Hawaii, Russia and Ecuador, and warnings along the California coast, US authorities said late on July 29. The massive temblor triggered warnings of waves up to three metres (10 feet) possibly hitting the coasts of Russia, Hawaii and even Ecuador and Chile along South America's west coast, according to the US Pacific Tsunami Warning Center based in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Eugene Tanner / AFP) (Photo by EUGENE TANNER/AFP via Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Director of the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency Major General Stephen Logan said impacts could extend into several hours after the first wave. 

All Hawaiian ports and vessels have been shut down in preparation. 

The FOX Forecast Center confirmed tsunami waves have been recorded along the coasts of Russia, Japan and Alaska as well.

