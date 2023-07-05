Search
Extreme Weather
Watch: Tree smashes brand new car with driver, 2 dogs inside during severe weather

The driver said her car was so new she hadn't even had time to put on the new plates on yet. It had less than 1,000 miles on the odometer but was no match for a severe thunderstorm in North Carolina Saturday.

Tree smashes into new car on North Carolina highway

A tree fell onto a car and its new owner outside of Bryson City, North Carolina, on Saturday, July 1, 2023. Severe thunderstorms swept through the area over the weekend downing trees. (Video credit: Storyful/ Tracy Lee Masterson)

BRYSON CITY, North Carolina – A brand-new car was no match for severe weather on Saturday when a large tree came crashing down onto the vehicle.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was in place on Saturday as Tracy Lee Masterson was driving on Highway 28 outside Bryson City, North Carolina

Masterson's dash camera inside the car captured the scary moment when a large tree toppled over the highway, bashing in her windshield. 

Thankfully, the driver and her two dogs inside the vehicle were not hurt. The pups were in the backseat at the time of the crash.

A car was damaged when a tree fell on it in Bryson City, North Carolina on July 1, 2023. (Image: Tracy Lee Masterson)

"There is glass everywhere," she said moments after the crash.

The tree also took out powerlines in the area and was one of several that fell during thunderstorms with wind gusts forecast up to 45 mph.

Unfortunately, Masterson said her car was so new she hadn't even had time to put on the new plates yet. It had less than 1,000 miles on the odometer.

"With that said, I’m very thankful," Masterson said. "It could have been worse. We got lucky, and I am grateful of the outcome. Cars can get fixed and replaced."

Central and Western North Carolina are again under the threat of severe weather this week.

The FOX Forecast Center is tracking scattered thunderstorms on Wednesday afternoon capable of producing more damaging winds and large hail.

