Extreme Weather
See it: Tree set ablaze after lightning strike during Oklahoma thunderstorms

"Most exciting part of today was this tree being nuked by lightning," the recorder of the video, @MesoHunter, said in the video caption.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
During thunderstorms on Tuesday, a tree hit by lightning burst into flames in eastern Oklahoma. Smoke and embers spewed from the fire as it scorched the tree. 

SALLISAW, Okla.Lightning set a tree ablaze in flames as thunderstorms rolled through eastern Oklahoma on Tuesday, and it was caught on video.

The video showed embers falling as large flames crept up the tree. 

LIGHTNING 5 TIMES STRONGER THAN AVERAGE SHREDS WEATHER RADAR IN NEW ZEALAND

(@MesoHunter via Storyful / FOX Weather)

The National Weather Service in Tulsa said on Tuesday that severe storms in Arkansas and southeastern Oklahoma posed the threat for large hail and damaging winds through the night. 

It's unclear if the fire spread to the base of the tree or when it was put out. 

