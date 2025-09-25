See it: Tree set ablaze after lightning strike during Oklahoma thunderstorms

SALLISAW, Okla.– Lightning set a tree ablaze in flames as thunderstorms rolled through eastern Oklahoma on Tuesday, and it was caught on video.

"Most exciting part of today was this tree being nuked by lightning," the recorder of the video, @MesoHunter, said in the video caption.

The video showed embers falling as large flames crept up the tree.

LIGHTNING 5 TIMES STRONGER THAN AVERAGE SHREDS WEATHER RADAR IN NEW ZEALAND

The National Weather Service in Tulsa said on Tuesday that severe storms in Arkansas and southeastern Oklahoma posed the threat for large hail and damaging winds through the night.

It's unclear if the fire spread to the base of the tree or when it was put out.