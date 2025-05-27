Watch: Tornado passes right over viewer as it rips through town in Chile damaging hundreds of buildings

PUERTO VARAS, Chile – A tornado was captured on video as it made a direct hit on the town of Puerto Varas in southern Chile on Sunday afternoon.

The twister could be seen tearing through homes in the distance, right before it moved over the man recording the video, as he was forced to slam his window shut and take shelter.

The Chilean Meteorological Directorate confirmed that an EF-1 tornado hit the town, which is some 600 miles south of Santiago, just after 3 p.m. local time Sunday afternoon.

Chile's national newspaper reported that at least 19 people were hurt, and more than 250 homes were damaged.

"Ladies and gentlemen, there’s a tornado. It’s headed this way, I cannot believe it," exclaimed the man who took the viral video.

Howling wind and debris could be heard hitting his window as the twister hit the home.

"Keep going. Keep going," he wished, in Spanish.

Several harrowing moments later, the tornado moved past his home.

"It passed through and I survived," the man said.

Chilean President Gabriel Boric visited Puerto Varas on Monday to survey the damage. He announced that emergency funds will be made available to the people impacted by the storm, according to the national newspaper.

A recent study published in the Geophysical Research Letters journal shows that while tornadoes are somewhat uncommon in Chile, twister occurrences peak between May and June, during the country's autumn.