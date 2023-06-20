Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

Watch: Boom of thunder caught shaking Arkansas homeowner's security camera

Homeowner Steve Roberts was able to record the bolt's dramatic impact in Pocahontas on Friday, June 16.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
Steve Roberts captured video last Friday on his home surveillance camera of the dramatic impact of the close-by thunder in Pocahontas, Arkansas. 01:20

Thunder shakes surveillance camera at Arkansas home

Steve Roberts captured video last Friday on his home surveillance camera of the dramatic impact of the close-by thunder in Pocahontas, Arkansas.

POCAHONTAS, Ark. – The power of Mother Nature showed as close-by thunder and lightning shook a security camera outside an Arkansas home last week.

Homeowner Steve Roberts recorded the bolt's dramatic impact in Pocahontas on Friday.

Thunder Shakes Surveillance Camera at Arkansas Home

Steve Roberts’s video captures the dramatic impact of the close-by thunder.

(Steve Roberts via Storyful)

At the time, the National Weather Service in Little Rock had warned residents Friday afternoon of thunderstorms moving over the northeast portion of the state.

Deadly severe storms tore across the South and the southern Plains last week and led to destructive winds and tornadoes for more than a dozen states.

Tags
Loading.