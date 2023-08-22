Search
Evacuated Tenerife residents return home despite ongoing fire battle that lashed Spain's Canary Islands

Firefighters have reported that the fires which began on August 15 have burned 37,000 acres on the largest of Spain's Canary Islands off West Africa. Over 13,000 people have been evacuated from their homes as of Tuesday.

TENERIFE, Spain – Residents of Tenerife, Spain are returning home as fire crews work to contain a large wildfire burning on the island.

Firefighters reported that the fires began on Aug. 15 and burned 37,000 acres on the largest of Spain's Canary Islands off West Africa. Over 13,000 people have been evacuated from their homes as of Tuesday.

Officials have reported that around 1,000 people and 300 pets are still staying in authorized shelters, while most evacuees have moved to relatives' homes.

( CESAR MANSO/AFP / Getty Images)

Fire efforts have been focused on the area of Guilmar as hydroplanes drop water over forested areas surrounding the Mount Teide volcano natural park.

In a video released by the local fire department in Tenerife, firefighters battled the massive fire while saving a dog.

"These days, (Bomberos Tenerife) has deployed the largest number of troops in the history of the island to fight against (the Arafo-Candelaria Fire)," the fire agency said.

DANGEROUS WILDFIRES IN NORTHERN GREECE FORCE EVACUATIONS WHILE SPAIN'S TENERIFE BLAZE STILL RAGES

Over a third of the damage is located in La Orotava throughout 12 municipalities, according to Manuel Miranda, an emergency coordinator for the Canary Islands. There have been no reports of any victims or damage to houses.

Miranda said that the Arafo-Candelaria Fire perimeter was almost contained, but the upcoming phase would be a long haul.

Work continues Tuesday in the Malabrigo area as Miranda said he was beginning to "see the light at the end of the tunnel," following the seventh day of fighting the fire. 

Firefighting efforts in the Izana area, southwest of Arafo, were also captured on video by EIRIF, a fire service of the Canary Islands.

The fire, which had burned over 50 square miles, was contributing to unhealthy air quality in some parts of the island, local officials said.

