2 Minnesota teenagers drown in choppy waters at Wisconsin lake, sheriff says

RUSK, Wis. - Two teenagers from Blaine, Minnesota, drowned while swimming in choppy waters on a lake in western Wisconsin, according to authorities.

The Burnett County Sheriff’s Office said multiple 911 calls came in around 5 p.m. on Sept. 1 for two teenagers swimming in Lipsett Lake that were now missing.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene and initiated a search using water drones, underwater radar, boats and divers.

The two 18-year-olds were found in 15-20 feet of water. First responders began life-saving measures but were both pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities said a third person was rescued from the lake, transported to a nearby hospital, and later released.

The sheriff’s office said strong winds and choppy water on the lake may have contributed to the drownings.

Lipsett Lake is located in the Town of Rusk, approximately 50 miles east of the Minnesota border.