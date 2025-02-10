See it: Wild storms lash Australia as train stations flood, streets turn into rivers after feet of rain falls

SYDNEY, New South Wales – Torrents of rain, with some areas receiving up to 30 inches since last week, have pounded parts of Australia as severe storms continue to unleash widespread flooding.

Eyewitnesses reported ankle-deep water near the Sydney Fish Market, stranding bicycles and forcing vehicles to navigate the flooded streets – even a garbage bin was seen floating down the road. With additional thunderstorms forecast, the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has urged residents to stay indoors and avoid the floodwaters.

New South Wales State Emergency Service said that as many as 22 people had been rescued from floodwaters across Sydney after becoming trapped in their cars.

The BOM reported varied weekly rainfall across northern and eastern Australia. Most areas received 2-4 inches, with up to 8 inches in parts of Queensland, the Northern Territory and Western Australia. Over 8 inches fell along Queensland's coast and some inland districts, plus isolated areas of the Northern Territory and Western Australia.

Queensland saw the highest weekly rainfall total (30 inches in Halifax) and daily total (over 12.5 inches at Hamilton Island Airport). An active monsoon trough is responsible for the heavy rain, severe storms and major flooding currently impacting northern Queensland, according to the BOM.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

In Sydney, the Town Hall train station was left flooded after an intense deluge swept through the city on Monday. Footage filmed by X user @Luxxe101 shows water cascading down a flight of stairs and flooding the station's entrance.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE FOX WEATHER APP

A Super Bowl party for NFL fanatics based Down Under was dampened as severe storms rolled through Sydney on Monday afternoon. Footage shared to X by user MunsieGlenn shows the deluge hampering King Street Wharf in the city’s Central Business District.

Additional strong thunderstorms are possible Tuesday, according to the BOM, before conditions ease on Wednesday.