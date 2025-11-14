Watch: Super fog returns and blankets parts of Louisiana

ST. JAMES PARISH, La. - Super fog was reported across parts of southern Louisiana on Friday morning, reducing visibility to less than a quarter mile in some locations.

Super fog occurs when wildfire smoke from nearby fires is trapped near the Earth's surface and combines with regular fog.

WHAT IS SUPER FOG AND WHAT CAUSES IT?

The National Weather Service New Orleans issued a dense fog advisory earlier on Friday, with super fog reports coming in from local officials on local highways which were shutdown for the Friday morning commute.

The super fog posed no immediate threat to drift toward Interstate 10.

The contributing wildfires are small and are located in St. James, St. John and Lafourche Parishes.

The Louisiana cities that could be impacted by the super fog include LaPlace, Baton Rouge, Gonzales and Donaldsonville.

According to the FOX Weather Center, the super fog will likely remain in place at least through Sunday as light winds and clear skies will remain. Visibilities will drop in most locations every morning, but will possibly lift by the afternoon.

The next chance of clouds and rain is not expected to arrive until the beginning of next week, lessening the chances of more super fog developing.

November is one of the foggiest months of the year in the Gulf Coast area, with portions of the Louisiana coast averaging about 35-40 days a year with heavy fog.