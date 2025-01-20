Southern Taiwan rattled by strong 6.0 earthquake

A powerful magnitude 6.0 earthquake rocked southern Taiwan on Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake was recorded around 5:30 p.m. local time in Taiwan.

Taiwan's Central Weather Administration (CWA) reports the epicenter was near Chiayi County outside of Yujing and had a depth of 6 miles.

The initial quake was followed by a magnitude 5.1 aftershock.

Shaking was reported in the cities of Tainan and Kaohsiung, according to the CWA.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.