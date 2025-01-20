Southern Taiwan rattled by strong 6.0 earthquake
Taiwan's Central Weather Administration (CWA) reports the earthquake epicenter was near Chiayi County outside of Yujing.
A powerful magnitude 6.0 earthquake rocked southern Taiwan on Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The earthquake was recorded around 5:30 p.m. local time in Taiwan.
Taiwan's Central Weather Administration (CWA) reports the epicenter was near Chiayi County outside of Yujing and had a depth of 6 miles.
The initial quake was followed by a magnitude 5.1 aftershock.
Shaking was reported in the cities of Tainan and Kaohsiung, according to the CWA.
