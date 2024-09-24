Desperate search underway for infant, grandmother missing after devastating floods sweep through Tuscany

TUSCANY, Italy – A frantic search is underway for a 5-month-old boy and his grandmother in central Tuscany after torrential rains caused rivers to overflow and flood their home.

The incident occurred late Monday night in Montecatini Val di Cecina, a small hill town in the province of Pisa, according to Italian fire brigade Vigili del Fuoco.

The child's parents and grandfather, along with foreign tourists, were miraculously rescued from the roof of their home after the rising waters from the "Streza" torrents forced them to seek refuge there, authorities said.

The fire brigade has engaged in search operations with divers, river rescuers, canine searchers and drones.

Aerials provided by the fire brigade showed fields submerged in water in the central region of Tuscany on Tuesday as utility crews worked to restore the approximately 700 customers left without power.

Tuscany President Eugenio Giani said that between Castagneto Carducci, San Vincenzo, Monteverdi Marittimo and Montecatini Val di Cecina, nearly 9 inches of rain fell in six hours, more than average rainfall in the rainiest month.

"Since the weather reports appeared, there has never been such an intense disturbance in the area," he said in a Facebook post, adding that the area had not seen such intense bad weather since 1928.

Last week, heavy rains lashed Italy's northern Emilia-Romagna region, triggering severe flooding that displaced over 1,000 residents.