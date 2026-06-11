South Fork Fire scorches more than 23,000 acres, prompting multiple evacuation orders in Nebraska

NEBRASKA - A massive wildfire is burning through northeastern Nebraska, already scorching more than 23,000 acres since it started on Tuesday.

The South Fork Fire started on Tuesday afternoon in Dawes County, amid extreme drought conditions across Nebraska.

'BOGUS' FIRE? 'DINOSAUR' FIRE? 'AIRLINE FIRE'? HERE'S HOW WILDFIRES GET THEIR NAMES

In less than 48 hours, the wildfire exploded in size, burning 23,112 acres as of Thursday morning.

On Wednesday, fire officials declared evacuations throughout Fort Robinson State Park and a portion of the city of Crawford.

In total, fire officials said 22 buildings and 95 people were under mandatory evacuation orders as of Thursday morning.

SURVIVAL EXPERT OFFERS TIPS TO PROTECT YOUR HOME FROM WILDFIRES

A preliminary evacuation notice was issued for the entire city of Crawford, fire officials said Thursday. The fire is 5% contained.

Very dry vegetation, rough terrain and critical fire weather conditions continue to prove challenging for firefighters.

Crews worked through the night to protect communities within Crawford and Fort Robinson State Park, fire officials said.

WILDFIRE BREAKS OUT AT MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

On Wednesday, Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen issued an emergency declaration to help distribute state resources to aid in the fire fight.

The FOX Forecast Center said the high on Tuesday was 95 degrees, with very low relative humidity at 14%.

Winds were gusting up to 72 mph around the time the fire started, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Critical fire weather conditions are met when humidity is below 15% and winds are gusting 25 mph or greater.

The cause of the fire is still undetermined.