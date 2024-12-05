Watch: 'Rare' snow squall blasts through downtown Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE – A rare snow squall passed through Milwaukee on Wednesday afternoon.

The wind-driven snow was caught in a timelapse video by FOX 6 Milwaukee Chief Meteorologist Tom Wachs, as it passed by the FOX 6 studios.

Snow squalls move in and out of areas quickly, and are common wintertime hazards, according to the National Weather Service. They create whiteout conditions and bring in gusty winds that limit visibility and create icy roads as temperatures decrease.

Reports near Milwaukee showed wind gusts of up to 56 mph. In Slinger, Wisconsin, slightly northwest of Milwaukee, visibility fell to around 600 feet during the snow squall.

WHAT ARE SNOW SQUALLS AND WHY ARE THEY SO DANGEROUS?

The video captured the squall moving over the city, blocking visibility in a white haze. After it disappears, a dusting of snow is seen on the roofs of buildings.

If a Snow Squall Warning is issued for your immediate area, the NWS recommends you avoid travel. If you are already on the road when a snow squall comes through, reduce your speed, turn on your headlights and hazard lights and allow ample space between you and other vehicles.