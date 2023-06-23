Traveler flying over Florida captures 'insane' lightning show from airplane window

PENSACOLA, Fla. - A seemingly endless lightning show was visible over Florida last week, and an airline passenger caught it all on camera.

From an airplane window, Michael Robertson of Indiana shared a video on social media showcasing what he called an "insane" lightning show that was visible as he was flying over Pensacola. During the 45-second-long video, the lightning doesn't stop amid storms in the region.

He said it was "one of the most incredible things" he's ever seen.

FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY PROMPTS WATER RESCUES IN PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, AS A FOOT OF RAINFALL IN HOURS

On June 15, the National Weather Service issued alerts for parts of Florida, Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi as severe thunderstorms moved through, producing more than a foot of rain in some communities.

In Pensacola, there was a Flash Flood Emergency in the area as a result.