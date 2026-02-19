Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published Updated

Magnitude 5.1 earthquake causes reports of shaking in Puerto Rico

There were no immediate reports of damage following the earthquake.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
While you may think quakes are a western US problem, some of the largest temblors in US history have happened in the East.

Why earthquakes are felt differently in the US

While you may think quakes are a western US problem, some of the largest temblors in US history have happened in the East.

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake on Thursday morning in the Atlantic Ocean caused shaking in Puerto Rico. 

The earthquake happened roughly 98 miles north of Puerto Rico at 10:18 a.m. local time. 

According to information from the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake was 19.5 miles deep. 

WHAT ARE THE TYPES OF FAULTS AND HOW DO THEY RELATE TO EARTHQUAKES?

Puerto Rico earthquake on Feb. 19, 2026.

Puerto Rico earthquake on Feb. 19, 2026. 

(FOX Weather)

Weak to light shaking was reported in Puerto Rico after the earthquake. 

There were no immediate reports of damage following the earthquake. 

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Earthquakes are extremely common in this part of the Caribbean due to the complexity of tectonic plates in the region, the USGS said.

Dozens of weaker earthquakes ranging from magnitude 2.0 to magnitude 4.4 have been reported on or around Puerto Rico since the end of January, according to the USGS

Tags
Loading...