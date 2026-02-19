Magnitude 5.1 earthquake causes reports of shaking in Puerto Rico

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake on Thursday morning in the Atlantic Ocean caused shaking in Puerto Rico.

The earthquake happened roughly 98 miles north of Puerto Rico at 10:18 a.m. local time.

According to information from the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake was 19.5 miles deep.

Weak to light shaking was reported in Puerto Rico after the earthquake.

There were no immediate reports of damage following the earthquake.

Earthquakes are extremely common in this part of the Caribbean due to the complexity of tectonic plates in the region, the USGS said.

Dozens of weaker earthquakes ranging from magnitude 2.0 to magnitude 4.4 have been reported on or around Puerto Rico since the end of January, according to the USGS.