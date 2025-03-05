Search
Extreme Weather
Published Updated

Severe thunderstorms slam the Carolinas, causing downed trees and power outages

Roughly 17,000 people were without power Wednesday afternoon across North Carolina.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
UNIONVILLE, N.C. – A line of severe storms producing strong thunderstorms and the possibility of a few tornadoes is making its way along the East Coast, leaving behind a trail of impacts in the Carolinas. 

Southeast of Charlotte in Unionville, North Carolina, Union County Emergency Management was responding to reports of storm damage, with downed trees and power outages. 

  This image shared by Union County, North Carolina, officials, shows tree damage after severe weather moved through the area on Wednesday, March 5, 2025.
    This image shared by Union County, North Carolina, officials, shows tree damage after severe weather moved through the area on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (UnionCountyNC/Facebook)

  • This image shared by Union County, North Carolina, officials, shows tree damage after severe weather moved through the area on Wednesday, March 5, 2025.
    This image shared by Union County, North Carolina, officials, shows tree damage after severe weather moved through the area on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (UnionCountyNC/Facebook)

  • This image shared by Union County, North Carolina, officials, shows tree damage after severe weather moved through the area on Wednesday, March 5, 2025.
    This image shared by Union County, North Carolina, officials, shows tree damage after severe weather moved through the area on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (UnionCountyNC/Facebook)

  • This image shared by Union County, North Carolina, officials, shows tree damage after severe weather moved through the area on Wednesday, March 5, 2025.
    This image shared by Union County, North Carolina, officials, shows tree damage after severe weather moved through the area on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (UnionCountyNC/Facebook)

Roughly 17,000 people were without power on Wednesday afternoon across the state. 

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced that all schools in the district were closed Wednesday due to the severe weather. 

Video from Matthews, also in Union County, showed heavy rain, strong winds and lightning from a tornado-warned storm. 

The video shows winds and rain lashing the parking lot of the Divide Gold Club.

Farther west, photos from Boone, North Carolina, show a road closed from flooding. 

Police in Boone, North Carolina closed a road that flooded Wednesday morning.

(Town of Boone Police Department/Facebook / FOX Weather)

Boone was one of many Western North Carolina towns impacted by Hurricane Helene in September. The town suffered from extreme flooding, washing out roads and homes, and is still rebuilding nearly six months after the storm. 

Boone's Police Department said the road reopened a few hours later.   

