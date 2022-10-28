Search

Watch: Passenger captures nightmarish scene as airplane flies through storm

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
It was a flight nightmares are made of and something the nearly 50 passengers onboard one international plane will likely never forget.

A Latam Airlines flight from Santiago de Chile to Asuncion was forced to make an emergency landing after encountering severe weather conditions in the air on Wednesday.

Latham Flight 1325 Path

This map shows the path of Latam Flight 1325 through a thunderstorm on Oct. 26, 2022.

(FOX Weather)

The General Directorate of Civil Aviation of Chile said the plane made an emergency landing by applying the protocols established for the safety of the crew and all passengers.

One of the 48 passengers captured the scene as the plane flew through a storm before it landed about 10:20 p.m. local time at the Silvio Pettrossi airport in Asuncion, Paraguay.

The National Directorate of Aeronautics of Paraguay has begun an investigation.

