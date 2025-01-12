Second earthquake in 3 days shakes San Francisco Bay Area

CONCORD, Calif. – The San Francisco Bay Area was met with another earthquake on Sunday morning, the second quake to affect the area since Friday.

The magnitude 3.7 earthquake's epicenter was recorded near Concord, California, but a U.S. Geological Survey report indicates light shaking was felt all throughout the Bay Area.

The earthquake happened at about 8:50 a.m. PT. The USGS said the earthquake had a depth of nearly 9 miles.

Sunday earthquake struck near Concord, California.

(FOX Weather)



Friday's quake, also a magnitude 3.7, was reported just off the coast of San Francisco, in the Pacific Ocean.

No injuries or damage were reported from either earthquake.