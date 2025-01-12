Search
Extreme Weather
Second earthquake in 3 days shakes San Francisco Bay Area

The magnitude 3.7 earthquake's epicenter was recorded near Concord, California, but a U.S. Geological Survey report indicates light shaking was felt all throughout the Bay Area.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
CONCORD, Calif. – The San Francisco Bay Area was met with another earthquake on Sunday morning, the second quake to affect the area since Friday.

The earthquake happened at about 8:50 a.m. PT. The USGS said the earthquake had a depth of nearly 9 miles. 

EARTHQUAKE RATTLES HEART OF DOWNTOWN SAN FRANCISCO

Friday's quake, also a magnitude 3.7, was reported just off the coast of San Francisco, in the Pacific Ocean.  

No injuries or damage were reported from either earthquake. 

