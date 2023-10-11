Search officially suspended for missing trail runner after weather in Colorado hampers search

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. – An expansive search for a missing Colorado trail runner in Rocky Mountain National Park has been suspended after nearly two weeks without communication.

Chad Pallansch, 49, of Fort Collins, was last heard from on Sept. 27 after he sent a text saying he was almost to the summit of Mount Alice and roughly 7 miles from the Bear Lake area.

Park rangers confirmed that his vehicle was still parked at the North Inlet Trailhead on the west side of the park after he was reported missing.

"Broad-scale search efforts are being suspended, but patrols will continue to occur in the search area when conditions warrant, and further actions may be considered," the National Park Service said. "Reported clues will be investigated as appropriate. Chad Pallansch is still a missing person and our investigation will continue."

Snow, ice and wind at high elevations also complicated search efforts.

The closure that was put in place last weekend to limit scent distractions and assist the effectiveness of the dog teams has been lifted, the NPS added.

Pallansch, was an experienced trail runner who had run many routes in the park over 30 times, according to the NPS. He was attempting the 28-mile route through the park for the first time.

Authorities said the search for Pallansch involved ground crews, dog teams, and a drone team from the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control. While the search focused on different areas, no further clues have been found yet.

Pallansch is described as 5-foot 7-inches tall and weighs 155 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He is described as a fit runner with both trail running and marathon experience. He is likely wearing a black ultralight jacket, black running shorts or leggings and a grey fanny pack. He had personal navigation with him, but the device was not designed for emergency assistance.